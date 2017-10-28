STEM Diversity... Slave Dwelling... Candidate Profiles

In this week's Second Look, WMRA's Marguerite Gallorini has details about a partnership to diversify STEM programs... she also listened in at the Miller Center as a New York Times reporter gave his take on the rise of white supremacism... Jordy Yager spent a night out in near-freezing temperatures on the UVa grounds, along with some descendants of the slaves who built the school, as part of the Slave Dwelling Project... and, he and Christopher Clymer Kurtz profile candidates in local House of Delegates races.

Diversifying the STEM Pool

By Oct 23, 2017
Marguerite Gallorini

Increasingly, Virginia schools are getting financial support to seek a more diverse population in STEM programs -- that's science, technology, engineering and math. In Charlottesville, grants are funding a partnership between Piedmont Virginia Community College, the University of Virginia and Buford Middle School to make that dream come true. WMRA’s Marguerite Gallorini has this report.

Kristof on the Empathy Gap and Discrimination

By Oct 24, 2017
Courtesy of the Miller Center

In an event organized by the University of Virginia and the Miller Center, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, himself the son of a World War II refugee, reflected on the reasons of the white supremacist violence in August and in the nation. WMRA’s Marguerite Gallorini has more.

Sleeping As Slave Ancestors Did, in the Cold

By Oct 25, 2017
Jordy Yager

The Slave Dwelling Project recently held its largest ever event at the University of Virginia to commemorate the hundreds of enslaved men, women and children who built and ran the school in the 19th century. Nearly three dozen panels saw more than 100 speakers over the three days. But at the center was an outdoor sleepover in near freezing temperatures, where the enslaved would have slept.

Candidate Profiles for Districts 25 and 26

By Oct 25, 2017
Images courtesy of candidates’ Facebook account

On Tuesday, November 7, when voters in Virginia House of Delegates districts 25 and 26 head to the polls they will have choices. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz spoke with both Republican incumbents and both Democrat challengers, and has these profiles of each.

Candidate Profiles for District 58

By Oct 26, 2017
Bell and Squire campaigns

While Virginia overall favored Hillary Clinton by five points in last year’s election, voters in the 58th Virginia House District favored Donald Trump by almost 20 points.  Republican Rob Bell is running for his ninth consecutive term in the district, which includes parts of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Rockingham, and Greene Counties. In most of his races, Bell’s won with comfortable majorities. In fact, most years, he’s run unopposed. But not this year. WMRA’s Jordy Yager has the next installment in our series of candidate profiles.