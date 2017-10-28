STEM Diversity... Slave Dwelling... Candidate Profiles

In this week's Second Look, WMRA's Marguerite Gallorini has details about a partnership to diversify STEM programs... she also listened in at the Miller Center as a New York Times reporter gave his take on the rise of white supremacism... Jordy Yager spent a night out in near-freezing temperatures on the UVa grounds, along with some descendants of the slaves who built the school, as part of the Slave Dwelling Project... and, he and Christopher Clymer Kurtz profile candidates in local House of Delegates races.