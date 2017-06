Virginia is electing a new Governor this year, and this week we’re talking to each of the candidates ahead of the June 13th primary.

Today we talk with Ralph Northam, Virginia’s current Lieutenant Governor and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Governor.

In his campaign office in downtown Richmond, Northam sat down to talk to reporter Mallory Noe-Payne. She began by asking about how, as a Democratic Governor, he’d work with Virginia’s Republican lawmakers.