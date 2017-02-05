Protests Erupt... Ginsburg at VMI... Abortion Bills... General Assembly

Related Program: 
By 7 minutes ago
On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Christopher Clymer Kurtz and Jordy Yager cover the protests that erupted in our area over the President's ban on refugees and on immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries.... Jessie Knadler reports on the visit by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to VMI, a school she transformed from the bench.... Emily Richardson-Lorente has a round-up of abortion-related measures proposed in this session of the General Assembly.... and we analyze the week at the legislature in Richmond.

Virginians Rally Against Trump's Muslim Ban

By & Jan 29, 2017
Christopher Clymer Kurtz

In cities and airports across the nation this weekend protesters responded to the recent executive order signed by President Trump that bans immigrants from seven countries with Muslim majorities. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz filed these excerpts from what people had to say at a rally in Harrisonburg yesterday.

Charlottesville Takes an Official Stand

By Jan 31, 2017
Jordy Yager

Executive orders from President Trump affecting immigrants and refugees have spurred city officials in Charlottesville to take an official stand of opposition. WMRA’s Jordy Yager has the story.

Justice Ginsburg Speaks at VMI, an Institute She Transformed

By Jan 31, 2017
Courtesy of the U.S. Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visits Virginia Military Institute in Lexington on Wednesday, February 1. This is significant because Justice Ginsburg had a profound impact on the school by writing the majority opinion in a landmark case that forced the all male Institute to admit women. WMRA’s Jessie Knadler examines the impacts of that case.

Ginsburg at VMI: "All Doors Must Be Open"

By Feb 2, 2017
VMI Photos by H. Lockwood McLaughlin

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg visited Virginia Military Institute yesterday to talk about the case that transformed the school. WMRA’s Jessie Knadler filed these excerpts from the event.

Virginia Lawmakers Battle Again Over Women's Health

By Feb 2, 2017

During the presidential debates, President Trump pledged to send abortion “back to the states.” That means that regardless of what ultimately happens with the Supreme Court and Roe v. Wade, advocates on both sides of the abortion issue should be paying close attention to what’s happening in their state legislature. And here in Virginia, there’s a LOT going on in the area of women’s reproductive rights and health. WMRA’s Emily Richardson-Lorente reports.