Frank Wagner, Republican Candidate for Governor

Primary voting in Virginia is this Tuesday, June 13th and our series of conversations with candidates for Virginia’s next Governor concludes with State Senator Frank Wagner.

Senator Wagner doesn’t have the money or national party connections of Ed Gillespie, and he’s not as controversial as Corey Stewart, but he told Virginia Public Radio reporter Sandy Hausman that he hopes voters will recognize more than 20 years in the state legislature as a plus and agree that it might be time to raise the gas tax in Virginia.