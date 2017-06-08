Corey Stewart, Republican Candidate for Governor

Primary voting in Virginia is this Tuesday, June 13th and our series of conversations with candidates for Virginia’s next Governor continues today with Republican candidate Corey Stewart. Stewart is the Chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, the second largest county in Virginia.

A tea party Republican, he’s a strong proponent of gun rights, a passionate opponent of abortion, and in an election some view as a referendum on Donald Trump, Stewart told Virginia Public Radio’s Sandy Hausman that he’s definitely in the President’s corner.