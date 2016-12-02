Coming Soon... Staunton's Reactor Innovation Hub

Recently, The Staunton Downtown Development Association and the Staunton Creative Community Fund received grants to pursue the creation of a single location designed to help foster entrepreneurial ideas and the creation of new businesses in downtown Staunton.

It will be called the, "Reactor Innovation Hub," and will house a maker space, small business support services, small business funding resources, and a co-working space.

Christina Cain, Executive Director for the Staunton Creative Community Fund dropped by to talk about this new idea and began by discussing the need for this, "Reactor Innovation Hub," and how it would work.

Partners involved with the creation of the Reactor Innovation Hub:

City of Staunton

Department of Housing and Community Development

Skyler Innovations

The Staunton Downtown Development Association

Staunton Creative Community Fund

Mary Baldwin University

Staunton Makerspace