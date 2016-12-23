Books & Brews, January 10 2017

On January 10th, 2017, the second Tuesday of January, we welcome author and philosopher Marietta McCarty to Pale Fire Brewing Company to kick off our 2017 Books & Brews series.

Marietta McCarty will be discussing, "Clear Thinking for the New Year," and highlighting key aspects of philosophy that can help you order your priorities and stay focused on your goals.

Pleas note that starting January 10th, 2017, our Books and Brews series is moving to the second Tuesday of every month.

And as always, when you present your WMRA MemberCard, you'll receive a certificate for a complimentary beer.

Marietta McCarty is the author of bestseller Little Big Minds: Sharing Philosophy with Kids, Nautilus Award winner How Philosophy Can Save Your Life: 10 Ideas That Matter Most, and The Philosopher's Table: How to Start Your Philosophy Dinner Club-Monthly Conversation, Music, and Recipes. Her books will be available for purchase courtesy of Barnes and Noble.