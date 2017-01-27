Books & Brews, February 14, 2017

On February 14, 2017 at 7pm, join us at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg for our Valentine Books & Brews, with author Paul Bogard. He'll be discussing our love of a starry night and its potential for guiding and inspiring us. Find out what we're missing in our modern night sky and what we can do about it. Mr. Bogard will also be discussing his latest research about the ground beneath our feet and what we lose when we disconnect from the natural world.

Don't forget, with our Books and Brews events, when you present your WMRA MemberCard, you'll receive a certificate for a complimentary beer.

Also, in honor of Valentine's Day, we'll be sharing some treats from our February co-sponsor, Gearharts Fine Chocolates.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates is an artisan chocolatier and dessert café in downtown Charlottesville. Gearharts offers handmade chocolate gifts for Valentines Day, as well as freshly baked chocolate pastries, desserts, and specialty beverages.

Paul Bogard is an assistant Professor of creative nonfiction and environmental literature at James Madison University, and the author of, "The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light, " and the forthcoming, "The Ground Beneath Us: From the Oldest Cities to the Last Wilderness, What Dirt Tells Us About Who We Are," which is scheduled for release in March 2017.