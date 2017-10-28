5 Years After Sandy, New York Rebuilds With The Next Flood In Mind

The Domino Sugar construction site on the Brooklyn waterfront is about as close to the water as you can get.

"When you came here in 2012, you could almost reach down and touch the East River, and now you're considerably above it," said David Lombino, a managing director at development firm Two Trees, standing on a concrete pier that juts out 50 feet over the water.

The developer bought this waterfront site for $185 million in 2012 after falling in love with the expansive views of the Manhattan skyline and the Williamsburg Bridge.

A month later, the storm surge from Sandy flooded most of the property.

Lombino says the company spent the next two years totally reworking its plans. It raised the grade of the entire site between 2 and 7 feet and moved the footprint of new buildings back at least 50 feet farther from the river.

That was expensive. But Lombino says it was worth it to reduce the risk of future flood damage.

"It's not a matter of if it will flood again," Lombino said. "It's a matter of when and how quickly we can bounce back the next time."

It's not just developers who are planning for the next storm. Since Sandy, New York City has made big changes to its building and zoning codes for structures of all kinds — from luxury apartments to single-family homes — aimed at getting expensive heating and electrical systems out of basements and off the ground.

"We're replacing less-safe buildings with more-safe buildings," said Daniel Zarrilli, New York's senior director of climate policy and programs. "So that means we're elevating the house. We're elevating the core infrastructure — the mechanicals, the electrical equipment, the meter. All of that is being raised out of harm's way and out of the flood plain."

Even the city's critics concede New York has moved quickly since Sandy.

"The city has done a lot of things that really help for the current situation," said Klaus Jacob, a research scientist at Columbia University. "What I think is missing: that we have a long-term vision."

Jacob thinks these new resilient building practices are great. But he worries they won't be enough if sea levels rise 6 feet by the end of the century, as some models suggest.

"Those buildings themselves may be OK because they are actually constructed in such a way that they can flood," Jacob said. "But people may not be able to get in and out of those buildings because the streets are flooded."

Jacob thinks the city should be talking now about the idea of "managed retreat" — steering new development away from the water and turning some low-lying areas into park or even marshland.

In Staten Island, residents of a few coastal neighborhoods have taken voluntary buyouts and left. In most parts of the city, though, homeowners are rebuilding in neighborhoods that flooded. And high-end real estate developers in Brooklyn and Manhattan are still building right up to the water's edge. But some are changing what might have done five years ago.

"It's about just building more or less the same building as you always do," said Simon Koster, a principal with JDS Development Group, "but just placing things a little bit differently or being a little bit more thoughtful about what those materials are."

Koster says his company incorporated some key lessons from Sandy into the American Copper Buildings, a pair of new luxury apartment towers that sit just a few hundred feet from the East River in Manhattan.

Before Sandy, a room on 48th floor of the west tower might have been a penthouse apartment. Instead, it's occupied by five large backup generators that can supply emergency power to 760 apartments.

"You would have enough power to charge your phone," Koster said. "You'd be able to keep food in your refrigerator, at a bare minimum. You would be able to flush your toilet and you would have an elevator that goes up to the floor you live on."

Koster's company is betting those will become selling points for future tenants as sea levels rise. But even the best flood-proofing won't help if the buildings turn out to become luxury islands every time there is a big storm or an usually high tide.



MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Starting November 1, people will be able to enroll in health insurance for next year on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. In Texas, officials from the federal government used to get the word out. This year, though, that work is falling to local governments and activists. Ashley Lopez from KUT in Austin reports.

ASHLEY LOPEZ, BYLINE: Victoria Ortega is sitting at a desk with a laptop open to a spreadsheet. Her screen is full of names, and her cellphone is in her hand.

VICTORIA ORTEGA: So far I've had about 15, maybe 18 calls.

LOPEZ: Ortega works at Foundation Communities in Austin and has been calling people who currently have an insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. This online marketplace was created for people who don't get health insurance from an employer, Medicaid or Medicare. Ortega is letting these folks know it's time to sign up again.

ORTEGA: (Speaking Spanish) Obamacare.

LOPEZ: Ortega also stresses that people have less time to sign up this year. During the last enrollment period, folks had three months to sign up. This year, in most states, they only have six weeks.

ORTEGA: A lot of the people were not aware of the short time, and they are very interested. They really are wanting to renew.

LOPEZ: Foundation Communities is among groups in Texas working hard this year to get the word out about open enrollment. That's because the Trump administration's health department, known as HHS, slashed money for advertising by 90 percent this year. Maggie Jo Buchanan works with a group called Young Invincibles which works to get young adults signed up.

MAGGIE JO BUCHANAN: All of us nonprofits on the ground really feel that urgency and that need. You know, in past open enrollment periods, officials from HHS would be on the ground and, you know, announcing the start of open enrollment and getting media outreach. We're just not (laughter) going to see that.

BUCHANAN: In the state's bigger cities, local taxpayers are also filling in the gap.

LOPEZ: Austin is spending a lot more money this year on open enrollment. Michelle Tijerina works for Central Health, which provides health care to low-income people, funded by local property taxes.

MICHELLE TIJERINA: We'll have ads in radio - English and Spanish. We'll be on Facebook. We'll have Google ads and banners. We'll be out in the community talking to residents. We'll be in the schools.

LOPEZ: Tijerina says Central Health is also hiring twice as many people, known as navigators, to help folks sign up once enrollment starts. The Trump administration also cut Texas's navigator budget by a third. But, she says, folks in Austin likely won't feel those cuts.

TIJERINA: Because Central Health has been dedicated to providing so many local efforts to our residents.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: (Speaking Spanish).

LOPEZ: Back at Foundation Communities, Elizabeth Colvin says she worries about rural parts of Texas, though.

ELIZABETH COLVIN: Because those programs have lost funding and there's no one in those communities to step up and replace the navigators who are no longer funded for those communities.

LOPEZ: These areas don't have the same local health care infrastructure. And Texas did not expand Medicaid to more low-income people under the Affordable Care Act. So the marketplace has been the main driver in lowering uninsured rates in the state in the past several years. Even with the Affordable Care Act, though, Texas has maintained the highest number and rate of uninsured people in the country.

For NPR News, I'm Ashley Lopez in Austin.

This story is part of a reporting partnership with NPR, KUT and Kaiser Health News.