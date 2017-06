Virginia is electing a new Governor this year, and this week we’re talking to each of the candidates ahead of the June 13th primary.

Today we talk with Tom Perriello, former Virginia Congressman and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Governor.

Before a campaign event in Yorktown, Perriello sat down with reporter Mallory Noe-Payne. He laid out his plan to raise revenue in Virginia, to pay for two years of community college, public preschool, and expand Medicaid.