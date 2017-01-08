Related Program: 
Second Look

Service Dogs... Telemedicine... Electric Cars... Defending ACA

Second Look

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Christopher Clymer Kurtz takes us along for a quiet drive in an electric car.... and as Republicans move to repeal the Affordable Care Act, he talks with demonstrators in Harrisonburg defending it.... and, he educates us on the role of service dogs in Virginia.... Kara Lofton explores the promise of, and barriers to, the use of telemedicine to bring health care to remote places.... and, Jordy Yager reports on Buckingham County's decision to approve construction of a key component of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline there.

Related Content

The Role of Service Dogs

By Dec 27, 2016
Christopher Clymer Kurtz

Service dogs, you may be surprised to learn, are not necessarily professionally trained -- and they can assist people with a wide variety of disabilities, including post traumatic stress disorder. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz reports.

Rural Medicine and UVa's Telemedicine Program

By Jan 2, 2017
Courtesy of Lindsey Kennedy

Rural Virginia still struggles with not having enough doctors – particularly specialists. But one University of Virginia program is working on trying to bridge that gap by providing a variety of telemedicine services. WMRA's Kara Lofton reports.

Demonstrators Defend Obamacare

By Jan 4, 2017
Christopher Clymer Kurtz

Yesterday Republicans began the legislative process to repeal the Affordable Care Act. In Harrisonburg, citizens gathered to call for Congress to fix, not nix Obamacare, as it’s widely known. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz reports.

An 'Electric' Avenue of New Car Options

By Jan 4, 2017
Christopher Clymer Kurtz

High-end electric vehicles such as Tesla’s Models S and X are fast, powerful, glamorous -- and also expensive. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz wanted to know more about the view from inside a more subtle -- and affordable -- electric car.

Buckingham Approves Pipeline Component, Against Opposition

By Jan 6, 2017
Jordy Yager

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors voted late Thursday night to approve a compressor station as part of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.  WMRA’s Jordy Yager reports.