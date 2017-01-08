Service Dogs... Telemedicine... Electric Cars... Defending ACA

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Christopher Clymer Kurtz takes us along for a quiet drive in an electric car.... and as Republicans move to repeal the Affordable Care Act, he talks with demonstrators in Harrisonburg defending it.... and, he educates us on the role of service dogs in Virginia.... Kara Lofton explores the promise of, and barriers to, the use of telemedicine to bring health care to remote places.... and, Jordy Yager reports on Buckingham County's decision to approve construction of a key component of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline there.