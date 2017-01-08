School Closings & Delays for Monday, January 9th

Some schools are closed or opening late Monday due to icy roads and cold temperatures.
CLOSED:
Albemarle Co.
Amherst Co. - employee Code 3
Augusta Co.
Bath Co.
Buckingham Co. - 12-mo. employees Code 12-4
Buena Vista City
Cumberland Co. - school board meeting postponed to 1/26
Fluvanna Co. - 12-mo. employees report by noon
Goochland Co.
Greene Co.
Longwood University
Louisa Co. - employees Code 1
Nelson Co.
Page Co. - 12-mo. employees report at 9am
Prince Edward Co.
Rockbridge Co.
Virginia School for the Deaf & Blind - Code Red for employees
Waynesboro City
2-Hour Delay:
Charlottesville City
Harrisonburg City
Highland Co.
Pendleton Co.
Orange Co.
Ridgeview Christian School
Rockingham Co.
Staunton City
Stuart Hall School
1-Hour Delay:
Grace Christian School