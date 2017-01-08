School Closings & Delays for Monday, January 9th

Some schools are closed or opening late Monday due to icy roads and cold temperatures.

CLOSED:

Albemarle Co.

Amherst Co. - employee Code 3

Augusta Co.

Bath Co.

Buckingham Co. - 12-mo. employees Code 12-4

Buena Vista City

Cumberland Co. - school board meeting postponed to 1/26

Fluvanna Co. - 12-mo. employees report by noon

Goochland Co.

Greene Co.

Longwood University

Louisa Co. - employees Code 1

Nelson Co.

Page Co. - 12-mo. employees report at 9am

Prince Edward Co.

Rockbridge Co.

Virginia School for the Deaf & Blind - Code Red for employees

Waynesboro City

2-Hour Delay:

Charlottesville City

Harrisonburg City

Highland Co.

Pendleton Co.

Orange Co.

Ridgeview Christian School

Rockingham Co.

Staunton City

Stuart Hall School

1-Hour Delay:

Grace Christian School