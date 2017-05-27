Related Program: 
Second Look

Rockbridge DSS... Clean Water... Draining the Swamp

By 1 hour ago

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jessie Knadler has the latest on the mess at the Rockbridge Department of Social Services, and a profile of one of its strongest critics.... Marguerite Gallorini attends the eighth annual Choose Clean Water Coalition Conference in Charlottesville.... Scott Lowe rides along with Virginia's Safety Service Patrol for the Memorial Day weekend.... Virginia Public Radio's Pamela D'Angelo surveys efforts to restore the Great Dismal Swamp.... and, Our Island Universe tells the celestial tale of the birth of the Chesapeake Bay.

Criticism for Lack of Punishment Over Child Abuse in Rockbridge County

By May 24, 2017
Jessie Knadler

A long awaited report looking into Rockbridge area Department of Social Services was released this month. In it, a special grand jury uncovered “highly disturbing” practices may have played a role in the deaths and abuse of local children. But the report concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to establish probable cause to bring criminal charges. Some residents – including at least one DSS board member -- are left wondering, how? WMRA’s Jessie Knadler reports.

Holding Rockbridge Social Services Responsible: The Story of Michael

By Sep 7, 2016
Jessie Knadler

A Rockbridge County judge signed an order late in August that officially begins the selection process of up to 11 county residents to serve on a special grand jury that will investigate Rockbridge County’s social services department. The department has been rocked by scandal in recent months after an internal review accused the agency of disregarding, even shredding, reports of child abuse and neglect that may have resulted in the death of at least one child. As the case gets underway, victims are coming forward with disturbing details about the agency. WMRA's Jessie Knadler has one such story.

Riding the Interstate with Virginia's Safety Service Patrol

By May 21, 2015
Scott Lowe

You may be planning to hit the highway for this Memorial Day weekend.

Cautious Hope for Environmental Activism

By May 26, 2017
Marguerite Gallorini

How can the environmental community unite to make a difference at the grassroots level?  Answering that question was the goal of the Annual Choose Clean Water Coalition Conference, which convened Wednesday and Thursday in Charlottesville.  And as WMRA’s Marguerite Gallorini reports, participants regarded past successes as a guide for the future of environmental activism.

Chesapeake Bay Impact Crater

By Shanil Virani May 25, 2017
USGS

On this episode of Our Island Universe: How a meteor 35 million years ago created the Chesapeake Bay.