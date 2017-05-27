Rockbridge DSS... Clean Water... Draining the Swamp

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jessie Knadler has the latest on the mess at the Rockbridge Department of Social Services, and a profile of one of its strongest critics.... Marguerite Gallorini attends the eighth annual Choose Clean Water Coalition Conference in Charlottesville.... Scott Lowe rides along with Virginia's Safety Service Patrol for the Memorial Day weekend.... Virginia Public Radio's Pamela D'Angelo surveys efforts to restore the Great Dismal Swamp.... and, Our Island Universe tells the celestial tale of the birth of the Chesapeake Bay.