On this week's Second Look, the local "Indivisible" group rallies at Republican Congressman Tom Garrett's office in Charlottesville, and WMRA's Jordy Yager and NPR's Sarah McCammon were there.... Christopher Clymer Kurtz goes on an excursion to trap and band (and save) American kestrels in the Shenandoah Valley, and takes a look at long-term conservation.... and, we review the week at the General Assembly.