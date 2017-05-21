Related Program: 
Second Look

Protests... Hunger... Politics (Oh my!)

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jordy Yager tags along with one of the thousands of postal carriers across the country who collect food donations once a year to help "Stamp Out Hunger".... he also has reports on the fight over Confederate monuments and park names in Charlottesville.... Christopher Clymer Kurtz reports on the case of one undocumented immigrant in Harrisonburg, now in detention and under threat of deportation.... and, he introduces us to the first recipient of a master's degree in restorative justice at EMU.... and, Marguerite Gallorini met three UVa business students who have invented an app they say can revolutionize how medical professionals communicate.  Plus, Virginia politics!

