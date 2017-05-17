Paula Poundstone at The Paramount

Pre-sale Ticket offer for WMRA Listeners

Comedian and Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! panel member Paula Poundstone will be at the Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Friday, October 6 at 8pm. WMRA listeners have the chance to purchase pre-sale tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19. Get your tickets online with Promo Code PAULA.

Paula Poundstone was named to Comedy Central's list of 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time (she's #88) and her HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff won the Cable ACE Award for Best Standup Comedy Special. She also voiced, "Forgetter Paula," in Pixar's Inside Out and put out her first double-live CD in 2016. Get your tickets now and come enjoy comedy at its finest on October 6. WMRA is pleased to be able to offer you the opportunity to purchase your tickets before the general public, but the number of tickets is limited, so be sure you get yours while they last!