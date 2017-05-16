Related Program: 
Here & Now

New York Could Become First State To Allow Use Of 'Textalyzer' Technology

By editor 37 minutes ago

In the next month, New York state lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill that allows police to check a driver’s cellphone with a “textalyzer,” which can tell whether a driver swiped or tapped the phone in the run-up to a crash.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young hears from supporter Ben Lieberman, co-founder of the advocacy group Distracted Operators Risk Casualties, and critic Donna Lieberman (@JustAskDonna), executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

