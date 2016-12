On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Kara Lofton has a look at the plan approved this year to start restoring the mercury-laced soil from the old DuPont plant in Waynesboro, and downstream.... Jessie Knadler visits an expo promoting the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Jordy Yager is at a local meeting with a lot of pipeline protesters, and Andrew Jenner takes an airborne look (from 2014) with the Pipeline Air Force.... And, we take a look at statewide news from the week.