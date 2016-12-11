MBU Co-Ed?... Refugee Art... Bellamy Fracas... Standing Rock Activist

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jessie Knadler talks to a few Mary Baldwin alumnae upset over the University's announcement of a new co-ed program at the traditionally all-women's school.... Miranda Bennett surveys the drawings of refugees in Charlottesville as part of a new exhibit.... Sefe Emokpae attended the raucous Chartlottesville city council meeting dominated by debate over Wes Bellamy and his tweets.... Christopher Clymer Kurtz has the story of a Harrisonburg activist who spent eight days last month at Standing Rock.... and, we have this week's Our Island Universe.