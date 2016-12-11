Related Program: 
Second Look

MBU Co-Ed?... Refugee Art... Bellamy Fracas... Standing Rock Activist

By Dec 11, 2016
Second Look

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jessie Knadler talks to a few Mary Baldwin alumnae upset over the University's announcement of a new co-ed program at the traditionally all-women's school.... Miranda Bennett surveys the drawings of refugees in Charlottesville as part of a new exhibit.... Sefe Emokpae attended the raucous Chartlottesville city council meeting dominated by debate over Wes Bellamy and his tweets.... Christopher Clymer Kurtz has the story of a Harrisonburg activist who spent eight days last month at Standing Rock.... and, we have this week's Our Island Universe.

Protests Over MBU Co-Ed Decision

By Dec 5, 2016
Jessie Knadler

Mary Baldwin revealed last week that the University will begin enrolling men into a residential undergraduate program that will allow male students to live on the traditional women’s campus. The news sparked outrage among some alumnae and students. WMRA's Jessie Knadler has the story.

Refugees Tell Their Stories Through Art

By Dec 5, 2016
Miranda Bennett

A top priority for many refugees coming to America is to learn English. But the ability to convey their own stories takes more time. WMRA's Miranda Bennett went to an exhibit of their art to see how some refugees in Charlottesville are communicating through drawing.

Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy Subject of Heated Charlottesville Council Meeting

By Dec 6, 2016
Courtesy Wes Bellamy

Charlottesville City Council saw one of its largest turnouts in recent history as dozens of people showed up in support of… and against… Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy. A meeting last night was the first since controversial tweets from Bellamy were outed by local blogger, Jason Kessler. Kessler is calling for Bellamy’s removal from city council but as WMRA’s Sefe Emokpae reports, there are many who would like to see him stay.

Local Activist Recalls Days, and Cold Nights, at Standing Rock

By Dec 8, 2016
Christopher Clymer Kurtz

The recent and ongoing Dakota Access Pipeline protests at the Standing Rock reservation have drawn activists from around the country, including from Harrisonburg. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz filed this report about one local protester’s experience there.

Lucy the White Dwarf

By Shanil Virani Dec 9, 2016
NASA, ESA, H. Bond (STScI), and M. Barstow (University of Leicester)

On this episode of Our Island Universe: The ultimate fate of our sun.