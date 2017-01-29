March for Women... FERC Blowback... Grow Oyster Reefs

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jessie Knadler brings us the sounds and statements from the Women's March on Washington, one day after the presidential inauguration.... she also gets reaction from pipeline opponents and Dominion on a draft report by FERC on the environmental impact of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.... Emily Richardson-Lorente has the story of one woman whose passion for creating things with concrete, combined with her love of oysters, may help save oyster reefs around the world. We have analysis of news from Richmond, too.