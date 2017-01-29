Related Program: 
Second Look

March for Women... FERC Blowback... Grow Oyster Reefs

By 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Second Look

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jessie Knadler brings us the sounds and statements from the Women's March on Washington, one day after the presidential inauguration.... she also gets reaction from pipeline opponents and Dominion on a draft report by FERC on the environmental impact of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.... Emily Richardson-Lorente has the story of one woman whose passion for creating things with concrete, combined with her love of oysters, may help save oyster reefs around the world.  We have analysis of news from Richmond, too.

Related Content

Local Activists Attend Women's March

By Jan 23, 2017

One day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the largest protest against a new president took place in Washington, D.C., and in cities around the world. WMRA’s Jessie Knadler caught up with a few locals who helped spearhead efforts to get people from our area to the Women's March on Washington, and she also was in Washington, for this report on the massive protest in the nation’s capitol.

Environmentalists Decry Preliminary Approval of Pipeline

By Jan 24, 2017
Courtesy of Nancy Sorrells

The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline is undergoing regulatory review.  Anti-pipeline and environmental groups are not satisfied with a recent report -- called a Draft Environmental Impact Statement, or DEIS -- from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, (FERC). WMRA’s Jessie Knadler reports.

A Concrete Solution for Disappearing Oyster Reefs?

By Jan 25, 2017
Emily Richardson-Lorente

According to the Nature Conservancy, 85% of the world’s native oyster reefs have disappeared — including most of those in the Chesapeake Bay. Scientists and environmentalists are working hard to rebuild some of those lost reefs, but one of the most promising solutions yet may be from a Charlottesville woman with no science degree, but a unique obsession. Emily Richardson-Lorente has the story.