On this week's Second Look, stories about Shenandoah National Park. Park officials and visitors celebrated the National Park Service's 100th anniversary this year, but firefighters also had to battle the second-largest blaze in the park's history in April. We also talk to one author, an avid hiker and lover of the park, who in her explorations discovered the park's troubled history. WMRA's Jordy Yager and Christopher Clymer Kurtz tell this week's stories.