Legal Aid Students... Protest Twist... JFK at 100... Lt. Gov. Candidates

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jordy Yager finds some excited -- and dedicated -- UVa law students getting real civil rights case training as part of a clinic with Charlottesville's Legal Aid Justice Center.... Jordy also attended another rally around the Lee statue that turned out a little differently than expected.... Marguerite Gallorini reports on a Boston Globe reporter's visit to the Miller Center, about his new book on JFK.... Virginia Public Radio profiles the Democratic and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor.... and, we talk Virginia politics.