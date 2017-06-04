Related Program: 
Second Look

Legal Aid Students... Protest Twist... JFK at 100... Lt. Gov. Candidates

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jordy Yager finds some excited -- and dedicated -- UVa law students getting real civil rights case training as part of a clinic with Charlottesville's Legal Aid Justice Center.... Jordy also attended another rally around the Lee statue that turned out a little differently than expected.... Marguerite Gallorini reports on a Boston Globe reporter's visit to the Miller Center, about his new book on JFK.... Virginia Public Radio profiles the Democratic and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor.... and, we talk Virginia politics.

Making Legal Aid Part of the Law Curriculum at UVa

By May 30, 2017
Courtesy of Angela Ciolfi

We often see the struggles for civil rights and racial justice as among the most noble of the legal profession. But the University of Virginia’s Law School recently realized it didn’t have any hands-on practical ways for students to get involved. Until now. WMRA’s Jordy Yager has the story.

Another Lee Statue Protest.... With a Twist

By Jun 1, 2017
Jordy Yager

About 150 protesters gathered in downtown Charlottesville on Wednesday to counter what they expected to be a pro confederate rally to keep the city’s statue of Robert E. Lee in place. What they found, however, was slightly different. WMRA’s Jordy Yager has more.

Author Recounts JFK's Rise to Power

By Jun 2, 2017
Marguerite Gallorini

Former Washington correspondent for the Boston Globe Thomas Oliphant spoke at the Miller Center of Public Affairs yesterday to discuss John F. Kennedy’s continued legacy on the 100th anniversary of his birth on May 29. WMRA’s Marguerite Gallorini was there.