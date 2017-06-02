Learn More About The Trump-Russia Imbroglio

Russia's intelligence services interfered in the 2016 presidential election to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump win, the U.S. intelligence community says. During this time, American spy agencies say, they also found that people connected to Trump's campaign were communicating with Russians in ways that caused "concern." The story has raised many big questions. So NPR News has created this resource of background information to try to help make it all a little clearer.



People

The people involved in the aftermath of the election-meddling range from some of the best-known in the world — including the current and immediately former presidents of the United States — to lesser-known government officials and once-obscure campaign aides since elevated to prominence.



Government Agencies

The Russian election interference and its aftermath have involved a range of government intelligence and law enforcement agencies.



Documents

The primary source materials referenced in investigations or legal proceedings including public U.S. law and potential evidence.



Investigations

A Justice Department special counsel and multiple congressional committees are looking into potential connections between Trump campaign associates and the election-meddling.



Concepts

The legal, intelligence-gathering or law enforcement ideas behind the headlines.

NPR's Context Cards are a product of NPR News, including work by Camila Domonoske, David Eads, Philip Ewing, Dana Farrington, Tyler Fisher, Brittany Mayes, Amy Morgan and Martina Stewart.

This page was originally published on June 2, 2017.

