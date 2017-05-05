Invisibilia - Season 3

The third season of Invisibilia debuts on WMRA Sunday, June 4th at 10pm. This is a 4 episode season and will run each Sunday night at 10pm and Wednesday at 8pm.

And to help wet your whistle for season three, we're replaying four episodes from Season two! Starting Sunday, May 7 at 10pm and again Wednesday at 8pm.

Season 3 episodes will look at the nature of reality and our role in creating it. The stories speak to a central question of our time: how is it that people are looking out at the same landscape and seeing completely different things? Is this just a unique cultural situation, or is our polarization born of something more profound? Through illuminating science and compelling stories about hidden bias, social bubbles, emotional truth, our future selves, and living with wild bears, Invisibilia will explore to what extent we live in the same world, or a world that each of us constructs.

Season 2 Re-broadcast Schedule:

The New Norm (May 7 & 10)

You probably don't even notice them, but social norms determine so much of your behavior -- how you dress, talk, eat and even what you allow yourself to feel. These norms are so entrenched we never imagine they can shift. But sometimes they do, and the impacts can be profound, far-reaching, and long-lasting. On this episode, Alix Spiegel and new co-host Hanna Rosin examine two experiments that set out to do just that.

The Personality Myth (May 14 & 17)

We like to think of our own personalities, and those of our spouses and children and friends as predictable, constant over time. This belief comforts us and gives us confidence in passing judgements on all sorts of people: from our life partners (who we tend to think of as inherently good) to violent criminals (who we tend to think of as inherently bad). But what if they aren't? What if in fact we can't point to a single thing about a person that doesn't change over time?

The Problem with the Solution (May 21 & 24)

We are naturally drawn to finding solutions. But are there ever problems we shouldn't try to solve? Invisibilia co-host Lulu Miller visits a town in Belgium with a completely different approach to dealing with mental illness. Families in the town board people -- strangers -- with severe mental illnesses in their homes, sometimes for decades. And it works, because they are not looking to cure them. But could it work in the United States?

Flip the Script (May 28 & 31)

Psychology has a golden rule: If I am warm, you are usually warm. If I am hostile, you are too. But what happens if you flip the script and meet hostility with warmth? It's called "non complimentary behavior" -- a mouthful, but a powerful concept, and very hard to execute. Alix, Lulu, and Hanna examine three attempts to pull it off, during a robbery, a terrorism crisis and a dating dry spell.

Invisibilia is Latin for "invisible things." The program explores the unseen forces that shape human behavior -- things like ideas, beliefs, assumptions and emotions -- interweaving narrative storytelling with scientific research that will ultimately make you see your own life differently. The show is co-hosted by a trio of NPR's award-winning journalists, Alix Spiegel, Lulu Miller and Hanna Rosin, who have roots at This American Life, Radiolab and The Atlantic.