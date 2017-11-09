Fraternity Pledge's Death At FSU Prompts Crackdown

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Florida State comes down hard after a fraternity death. We’ll look at the ongoing problems with Greek life.

On Friday, yet another fraternity pledge death. This time at Florida State University. Excessive drinking and sexual assault. Blackouts and hazing. Death. This is college today, with binge drinking the norm and dangerous consequences the reality. There will be more headlines. More outcry. But when the shock and the sadness fade, it will be back to the boozy same old. Until the next headline. Can anything be done to stop the madness? This hour, On Point: Binge drinking on college campuses.



Karl Etters, breaking news reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. (@KarlEtters)

Katherine Mangan, senior writer for the Chronicle of Higher Education. (@KatherineMangan)

Toben Nelson, professor in the Alcohol Epidemiology Program at the University of Minnesota.



Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police Department Releases Initial Report Into FSU Pledge’s Death — “Tallahassee Police Tuesday released eight pages of its initial investigative reports into Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey’s death due to high interest in the case. Officers arrived within 14 minutes of the initial report Friday of Coffey being unresponsive at a house on Buena Vista Drive. Neighbors in the area said there was a party at the home the night before.”

Chronicle Of Higher Education: Colleges Confront The Perils Of Frats — “Alcohol, hazing, and secrecy are a dangerous combination. How are colleges trying to limit the risks?”

Washington Post: Florida State Suspends Fraternities, Sororities In Wake Of Pledge’s Death — “All fraternities and sororities at Florida State University have been suspended indefinitely, the school’s president announced Monday. The interim suspension was effective immediately, according to a news release on the school’s website. The decision comes after the death of a pledge and, separately, the drug-related criminal charge of a fraternity member.”

Newsweek: Toxic Drinking Culture Led To The Penn State Fraternity Death — “Fraternity members insist they can take care of themselves. The evidence suggests that this is not true and it is not reasonable to expect these young people to appropriately manage alcohol at their events.”

