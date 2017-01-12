EPA Accuses Fiat Chrysler Of Installing Emissions-Cheating Software

The Environmental Protection Agency said Fiat Chrysler violated the Clean Air Act by allegedly installing and failing to disclose software in some 104,000 cars and trucks that alters emissions.

The automaker was required by law to disclose the software to regulators during the certification process but did not do so, the EPA announced Thursday. While the agency is still investigating the nature of these devices, it said the software results in increased emissions of nitrogen oxides.

The software was found in two models, according to the EPA: "light-duty model year 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0 liter diesel engines sold in the United States." The regulator said it has not yet made a certification decision for model year 2017.

The EPA stressed during a call to reporters that issuing a notice of violation is a first step as discussions continue with the company. It added that Fiat Chrysler might be liable for civil penalties and injunctive relief.

The allegations appear reminiscent of the major Volkswagen diesel emissions cheating scheme, which has resulted in some $19 billion in penalties and compensation.

Bloomberg reports Fiat Chrysler shares plunged after the EPA announcement and that trading was halted.

