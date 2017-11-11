Drought Watch... Shenandoah Film... HHS... Young Bluegrass

On this week's Second Look, we turn much of the show over to WMRA's Christopher Clymer Kurtz, who: explores why DEQ has issued a drought watch for much of our region... visits the filming set of a new movie in Winchester... and reports on the continuing debate over what to do about overcrowding at Harrisonburg High, even though the school board already voted unanimously to build a new one. We also hear from Virginia Public Radio about the youngsters embracing bluegrass music... and, we pay tribute to the late, great Carl Sagan on Our Island Universe.