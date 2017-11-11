Related Program: 
Second Look

Drought Watch... Shenandoah Film... HHS... Young Bluegrass

By 23 minutes ago

On this week's Second Look, we turn much of the show over to WMRA's Christopher Clymer Kurtz, who: explores why DEQ has issued a drought watch for much of our region... visits the filming set of a new movie in Winchester... and reports on the continuing debate over what to do about overcrowding at Harrisonburg High, even though the school board already voted unanimously to build a new one.  We also hear from Virginia Public Radio about the youngsters embracing bluegrass music... and, we pay tribute to the late, great Carl Sagan on Our Island Universe.

Related Content

What Does DEQ's Drought Watch Mean?

By Nov 6, 2017
Marguerite Gallorini

This fall the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, issued a drought watch for much of the WMRA listening area, and a number of localities from Winchester to Charlottesville encouraged — or mandated — their residents to conserve water. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz reports.

Hollywood Comes to Winchester

By Nov 8, 2017
Christopher Clymer Kurtz

This fall marks the start of something new at Shenandoah University in Winchester: A partnership between the university and a film and television production company. It’s starting off with the University as the set for an upcoming feature film starring Barry Bostwick and Jennifer Stone. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz visited the set for this story.

Competing Solutions for Harrisonburg High's Overcrowding

By Nov 10, 2017
ForHHS2

In June the Harrisonburg City School Board unanimously endorsed building a second high school for the city, to alleviate the overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School. Even as the city pursues that, a variety of voices are weighing in on what they want to see happen. WMRA’s Christopher Clymer Kurtz reports.

Happy Birthday Carl Sagan

By Shanil Virani Nov 9, 2017
NASA / JPL

On this episode of Our Island Universe: Shanil Virani pays tribute to one of the most influential science educators in modern times, Carl Sagan.