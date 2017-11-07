Democrat Ralph Northam Defeats Gillespie in Governor's Race

With nearly 70% of precincts reporting at 8:30pm, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam led Republican Ed Gillespie with 52% of the vote, according to the state department of elections website.

Virginians went to the polls Tuesday to elect a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as delegates for all 100 seats in the House.

Update 9:10pm:

House of Delegates Races in the WMRA Region

20th Dist. - Incumbent Dickie Bell (R) wins with 54% of the vote.

24th Dist. - Incumbent Ben Cline (R) was leading with nearly 72% of the vote.

25th Dist. - Incumbent Steve Landes (R) led with 62% of the vote.

26th Dist. - With 18 of 24 precincts reporting, Brent Finnegan (D) is virtualy tied with incumbent Tony Wilt (R) 50.46% to 49.37%.

58th Dist. - Incumbent Rob Bell (R) was leading with 64% of the vote.

