Second Look

Can Charlottesville Heal?... Midwife Misty Ward... Solar Eclipse Tips

On this week's Second Look, we review the week in WMRA’s coverage of events in Charlottesville, including Marguerite Gallorini's report on Monday's press conference with Police Chief Al Thomas, and criticism of how police handled last Saturday’s violence.... Marguerite also attended a community conversation to find a way forward in Charlottesville... and Faith Pinho talks with Episcopal church leaders who offered solace and solidarity in the face of Saturday's violence, and are reviving Dr. King's vision of a 'Beloved Community'...

For the next installment in our Women of Interest series, Jessie Knadler profiles midwife Misty Ward… And, Christopher Clymer Kurtz gets tips from Shanil Virani on safely viewing Monday’s solar eclipse.

