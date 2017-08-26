Related Program: 
Second Look

C-ville Mayhem... School to Prison... Ban the Box?... Analog Synth

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jordy Yager reports on the raucous city council meeting in Charlottesville, the first since the violent white supremacist rally there on August 12th.... Marguerite Gallorini reports on the role of school discipline racial disparities in the school to prison pipeline, and she has the story of a UVa researcher who questions the efficacy of 'ban the box' laws meant to help ex-felons get jobs.... and, Calvin Pynn takes us back to the '70s and '80s, the Golden Age of analog synthesizers!

Angry Protesters Drown Out Charlottesville Council Meeting

By Aug 22, 2017
Jordy Yager

Local Charlottesville activists came out in large numbers last night, momentarily shutting down the first City Council meeting since the August 12th white supremacist rally that made international headlines. As calls for resignations and greater accountability gave way on Monday, Councilors moved forward on several key issues. WMRA’s Jordy Yager has more.

School Discipline, and the Road to Prison

By Aug 21, 2017
Marguerite Gallorini

Former Albemarle NAACP director Rick Turner spoke at Saturday’s monthly Democratic Breakfast about racial disparities in the education system. He and other panelists talked about how school discipline practices lead to disproportionate discipline for racial minorities, and ultimately, to increased contact with the criminal justice system. WMRA’s Marguerite Gallorini reports.

Does 'Ban the Box' Really Work?

By Aug 23, 2017
Courtesy Jennifer Doleac

Do Ban the Box laws do more harm than good?  That policy, which removes the box on a job application form that asks about a job seeker’s criminal history, aims to give ex-felons a better chance to re-enter the workforce. Some praise the policy’s impact, but research suggests it might have unfortunate unintended consequences, and may even harm young black applicants. WMRA’s Marguerite Gallorini reports.

The Latest Analog Craze... Synthesizers?

By Aug 21, 2017
Calvin Pynn

The return to analog sound in this digital age isn’t limited to the resurgence in popularity of turntables and vinyl LP records.  Many keyboard musicians and sound artists are returning to the analog synthesizers whose sound they grew up with, favoring them over the newer digital varieties.  WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports.