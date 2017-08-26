C-ville Mayhem... School to Prison... Ban the Box?... Analog Synth

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Jordy Yager reports on the raucous city council meeting in Charlottesville, the first since the violent white supremacist rally there on August 12th.... Marguerite Gallorini reports on the role of school discipline racial disparities in the school to prison pipeline, and she has the story of a UVa researcher who questions the efficacy of 'ban the box' laws meant to help ex-felons get jobs.... and, Calvin Pynn takes us back to the '70s and '80s, the Golden Age of analog synthesizers!