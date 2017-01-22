Related Program: 
Second Look

Baldwin Reading... Lexington Parades... General Assembly

By 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Second Look

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Miranda Bennett talks with a few Charlottesville residents looking for wisdom in the writings of James Baldwin.... Jordy Yager takes us to Lexington for two diametrically opposed parades, one celebrating Lee-Jackson Day, the other the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.... We learn from Virginia Public Radio about the "ghost crab pots" threatening species in the Chesapeake Bay.... Plus, we've got a round-up of news from the General Assembly.... And, Our Island Universe, too!

Finding Guidance from Writer James Baldwin

By Jan 16, 2017
Miranda Bennett

At this time of great political change and uncertainty, some Charlottesville residents are looking to history for direction. Their guide is the writer James Baldwin, as WMRA’s Miranda Bennett reports.

Dueling Lexington Parades Show Stark Political Divide

By Jan 16, 2017
Jordy Yager

William Faulkner famously wrote that ‘The past is never dead. It's not even past.’  And nowhere is that more evident than in Lexington, Virginia.  A tale of two cities played out there this past weekend, as rival groups took to the streets to celebrate two very different holidays: Lee-Jackson Day, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. WMRA’s Jordy Yager has the story.

Beyond the Climate Change Debate

By Shanil Virani Jan 19, 2017
NASA - Vostok ice core data/J.R. Petit et al.; NOAA Mauna Loa CO2 record.

On this episode of Our Island Universe: Looking beyond the Climate Change debate and seeing the science for what it is.