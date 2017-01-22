Baldwin Reading... Lexington Parades... General Assembly

On this week's Second Look, WMRA's Miranda Bennett talks with a few Charlottesville residents looking for wisdom in the writings of James Baldwin.... Jordy Yager takes us to Lexington for two diametrically opposed parades, one celebrating Lee-Jackson Day, the other the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.... We learn from Virginia Public Radio about the "ghost crab pots" threatening species in the Chesapeake Bay.... Plus, we've got a round-up of news from the General Assembly.... And, Our Island Universe, too!